Ludhiana: Conmen steal 2 lakh from transporter’s office

In a brazen act of deception, two unidentified men posing as charity collectors managed to steal ₹2 lakh from a transporter’s office in Ludhiana’s Transport Nagar area. The daylight theft, which was captured on CCTV cameras, has prompted a police investigation after a complaint was lodged at the Moti Nagar police station. Police teams are now working on identifying and tracing the culprits, and they remain hopeful of early arrests. (HT Photo)

The complainant, Rohit Goel, a resident of Mahavir Enclave on Barewal Road, told the police that the theft occurred at his transport office located in 50-B, Industry Area Extension, near Transport Nagar. On the day of the incident, Rohit was sitting in his office when two men walked in, claiming to be collecting donations for a religious event.

Rohit, without suspecting any foul play, opened his drawer and handed them around ₹500. One of the men cleverly leaned toward the cash drawer under the pretext of speaking with him. Moments later, Rohit stepped out briefly to use the washroom. When he returned just two minutes later, both men had disappeared.

Sensing something suspicious, Rohit checked his cash drawer and was shocked to find that ₹2 lakh in cash was missing. He immediately tried to chase the suspects but they had already fled the area.

Police from Moti Nagar police station arrived at the scene after being informed. Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Palsaid an FIR has been lodged against unknown accused under charges of theft. “We have obtained the CCTV footage from inside the office. The faces of both men involved in the crime are clearly visible,” he said.

The footage shows the duo entering the office, distracting the businessman, and swiftly executing the theft. Police teams are now working on identifying and tracing the culprits, and they remain hopeful of early arrests.