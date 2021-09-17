Ludhiana constable killed as bike crashes into camel cart

A constable was killed in a freak accident, after his motorcycle crashed into a camel cart on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

The victim, Ravandeen Singh of Moga, was on his way to Jagraon from Ludhiana when the accident took place near Divine Marriage Palace. The cart came on to the road suddenly causing the victim to crash into the cart.

The accused, Gogy of Ganganagar, has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Guriqbal Singh of Dugri, who was with Ravandeen but on a different bike and saw the incident.

Ravandeep died on the spot and the cart rider fled, leaving the cart on the spot.