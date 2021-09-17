Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana constable killed as bike crashes into camel cart
The constable died on spot after his bike crashed with the camel cart near Divine Marriage Palace, Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
The constable died on spot after his bike crashed with the camel cart near Divine Marriage Palace, Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT FIle)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana constable killed as bike crashes into camel cart

A constable was killed in a freak accident, after his motorcycle crashed into a camel cart on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 02:17 AM IST

A constable was killed in a freak accident, after his motorcycle crashed into a camel cart on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday.

The victim, Ravandeen Singh of Moga, was on his way to Jagraon from Ludhiana when the accident took place near Divine Marriage Palace. The cart came on to the road suddenly causing the victim to crash into the cart.

The accused, Gogy of Ganganagar, has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s cousin, Guriqbal Singh of Dugri, who was with Ravandeen but on a different bike and saw the incident.

Ravandeep died on the spot and the cart rider fled, leaving the cart on the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.