Ludhiana: Cop found dead under mysterious circumstances inside police station

An assistant sub-inspector was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inflicted by his service weapon inside a room at Sarabha Nagar police station late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Manohar Lal, 50, was posted at Police Lines and was living at the Police Colony in Sarabha Nagar.

Inspector Amarjot Kaur Sandhu, station house officer (SHO) at Sarabha Nagar police station, said they suspect that Lal’s service weapon went off accidentally, which claimed his life. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Police said Lal been assigned the duty to pick up an item stored at the police station, which had been seized and was to be presented in court in connection to a case lodged by Special Task Force (STF) .

The deceased’s daughter had alerted her father’s colleagues that he was not answering the phone. They traced him to the police station, where he was found dead of a gunshot wound in the room designated to store seized property inside the police station.

The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The department has informed his daughter and his son, who is settled abroad.

Cops deputed at the Sarabha Nagar police station said they were unaware about the incident.

Deceased lost his wife nine months ago

According to Lal’s colleagues, his wife had died nine months ago following an illness and he had been depressed since then. He was earlier posted at Sarabha Nagar police station as munshi and was later transferred to Sadar police station on June 26, but he did not join and availed a long leave. Later, he was sent to Police Lines.