Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Ludhiana: Cops attach 6 drug smugglers’ assets worth 3.9 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 27, 2024 05:54 AM IST

Ludhiana police said that action has been taken against Khajaan Singh of Talwara village in Sidhwan Bet, Gurjant Singh of Sangrur, Jaspreet Singh of Jhordan village, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky of Moga, Pardeep Singh of Dakha and Jasveer Singh of Moga

The city police on Monday seized properties worth 3.93 crore belonging to six alleged drug peddlers, officials said.

The police pasting seizure notice on a residential property in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
They added that the action has been taken against Khajaan Singh of Talwara village in Sidhwan Bet, Gurjant Singh of Sangrur, Jaspreet Singh of Jhordan village, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky of Moga, Pardeep Singh of Dakha and Jasveer Singh of Moga.

According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, Khajaan Singh was arrested on April 21 last year by the Sadar police. Singh was apprehended with 60 kg of poppy husk.

Subsequently, Gurjant Singh and Jaspreet Singh were arrested on October 17, 2023, by the same police unit. They recovered 52 kg of poppy husk from the accused. The Sahnewal police arrested Bikramjit, Pardeep and Jasveer on August 4, 2023, with 55 kg of poppy husk.

During investigation, the police found that the accused had used proceeds from their illegal activities to purchase residential and agricultural properties. Acting on this information, the police attached seize these properties after a sanction from the competent authority.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Cops attach 6 drug smugglers' assets worth 3.9 crore
