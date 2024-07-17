Ludhiana cops bust gang of vehicle lifters, arrest six; 8 vehicles recovered 

The Division Number 8 police busted a gang of alleged vehicle lifters with the arrest of six accused, officials said on Wednesday. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The police recovered eight vehicles, six scooters and two bikes, from the accused, identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Krishna Colony on Rahon Road, Naresh Singh of Gautam Colony in Jagirpur Road, Jatin Sharma of Vardhman Nagar on Rahon Road, Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhi of Simarjit Nagar in Grewal Colony, Yash of Model Colony on Rahon Road and Suraj Kumar alias Nepali of Subhash Nagar in Basti Jodhewal.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said the police arrested three of the accused, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Naresh Singh and Jatin Sharma, during special checking. All three accused were travelling on a single scooter when they were stopped. They failed to produce documents to prove the vehicle’s ownership, he said. On being pressed, the accused confessed to stealing the scooter that was parked outside a public park and said they were planning on selling it further.

A case under Section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused at the Division Number 8 police station.

The ADCP added that based on information provided by the accused, police arrested three other members of their gang, Sukhbir Singh, Yash and Suraj Kumar. The police recovered five scooters and two bikes from their possession. Aggarwal said the police added sections 317 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS to the first-information report (FIR).

During questioning, the accused told police they used to target vehicles parked outside public parks. Suraj Kumar is already facing trial in a case of theft registered at the Tibba police station.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, he added.