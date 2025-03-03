Ludhiana: Cops meet Talwandi villagers, seek info on drug operations

Five days after demolishing the house of a drug peddling accused in Ladhowal’s Talwandi village, police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal and other police officials on Sunday visited the village and held a meeting with sarpanch, panchayat members and locals, officials said. They said the police personnel sought support from the locals to combat drug menace. Police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other cops during a meeting with Talwandi villagers in Ladhowal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Chahal said the drug peddlers are playing with the lives of youth and bringing a bad name to the village. He added that eradication of drug menace is only possible with the support of locals.

On February 25, police demolished the illegally built houses of a drug smuggler, identified only as Sonu, in the village near Ladhowal and in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri in Ludhiana district.

Sarpanch Harjinder Kaur, panchayat members Hansa and Jora, and villagers assured the police of their support. The sarpanch said they will keep a check on the people involved in drug peddling and inform the police.

On January 15, a man was found dead in suspicious circumstance in the fields of Talwandi Kalan village in the Ladhowal area. Syringes were found near the body and froth was seen emanating from his nose and mouth, raising suspicions of a drug-related death. After the incident, the villagers nabbed a Phillaur resident on suspicion of drug peddling.

Khanna police hold 45 meetings

As part of the ‘sampark’ programme, Khanna police on Sunday conducted 45 meetings with village defence committees (VDCs), sarpanches, villagers and other stakeholders in around 60 villages.

The meetings focused on raising awareness and encouraging the public to play an active role in eradicating the drug problem by sharing actionable information about peddlers and addicts.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav emphasised the Punjab Police’s commitment to dismantling drug networks and rehabilitating addicts. The villagers were motivated to collaborate with law enforcement agencies and report suspicious activities to aid the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking. The local community expressed appreciation for the state government for their intensified efforts.

The SSP added, “We are committed cracking down on drug peddlers and ensuring rehabilitation and prevention through community-driven efforts.”

Earlier on Saturday, police arrested 52 suspects across Ludhiana district and seized a significant quantity of drugs, including 827g heroin, 2 kg poppy husk, 2,090 intoxicating tablets, 150g opium, 700g charas, 50 injections and 21g intoxicating powder. A car and seven mobile phones were also recovered in the cordon and search operation.