Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation (MC) from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office).
The owners of the building — relatives of the councillor — opposed the demolition drive claiming that only residential construction was being done at the spot, and they had also submitted an affidavit with the MC regarding the same.
The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. Senior town planner (STP) SS Bindra also reached the spot. The MC teams demolished the illegal portion of the building in the presence of police force.
The MC team organised the demolition drive after receiving a complaint against the building being constructed in the residential area. Also, the owner had covered the house line area illegally. House line area is a certain portion in front of the house, which has to be left open as per the building bye-laws.
Bitta said a residential building is being constructed at the site, and they have also got the building plan approved for the same. “An affidavit has already been filed with the MC that no commercial construction will be done at the site. The MC has demolished the building illegally just on the basis of a fake complaint filed by a resident of the area,” he added.
“I will take up the matter with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on May 30, and will seek action against the concerned officials of the building branch,” Bitta said.
Meanwhile, the officials of the building branch said action was taken against the house line violation.
Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the area residents had complained to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal that a commercial building was being constructed in the residential area.
Bedi said, “The owner gave an affidavit stating that no commercial construction will be done at the site, but there were still a few other violations such as house line violation etc. The MC has demolished the illegal portion. If the owner tries to construct shops at the site, the MC will take action against the same.”
SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days. The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO.
77% pre-monsoon rain deficit in Pune district
According to India Meteorological Department, between March 1 and May 27, Pune district has reported 77 per cent rainfall deficiency. For Pune city, pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency is as high as 37.7 millimetres rainfall during the same time. Maharashtra as a whole has also reported a deficiency of 62 per cent, as per IMD. With pre-monsoon rainfall in huge deficiency, weather scientists suggest that monsoon may not start with all its vigour.
Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the 'department of data science' and inaugurate the 'national facility for gene function in health and disease'. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer filed a daily diary register report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado. The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that ACP Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
