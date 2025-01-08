Ludhiana: Couple among three nabbed for ATM fraud

Three persons, including a couple, have been arrested for ATM fraud. The accused used to fix a metal piece with the help of double tape on the cash dispenser of the ATM, which didn’t allow cash to be dispensed. After the ATM users left without money, the accused used to remove the metal piece from the machine and take away the money. A CCTV grab of the ATM kiosk where the accused were nabbed on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Ram Chand of Noor Mahal of Jalandhar, his wife Mamta and aide Sanju. The police seized a double tape, a metal piece, a debit card and a blade from their possession. During questioning, the accused confessed that they had been involved in the ATM fraud for the past seven months.

Alert residents of Tajpur Road helped the police in busting the gang. Avtar Singh, a local, said a man used the Tajpur Road ATM but cash didn’t come out. He told nearby shopkeepers that while ₹1,000 was deducted from his bank account, the machine did not dispense any cash.

“When we checked, we found a piece of metal stick in the cash dispenser of the ATM. After the metal piece was removed, the machine dispensed the cash. Suspecting something fishy, residents scanned the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk in which the suspects were seen installing the metal piece with the help of double tape,” said Avtar Singh.

“We found the suspects were roaming around the ATM kiosk to wait for them to leave so that they would steal the cash. As the suspects entered the kiosk, residents pulled down the shutter, leaving the suspects trapped. On being informed, the police reached the spot and nabbed them,” he added.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 303 (2), 61 and 62 of the BNS has been registered against the accused.

He added that the accused were drug addicts and took up the fraud to meet their drug need. The accused are already facing a trial in a case registered against them in Jalandhar. More information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the police added.