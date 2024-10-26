Ludhiana: Couple injured in LPG cylinder blast, 1 critical

A couple suffered severe burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion at their rented accommodation in Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar, on Friday night, officials said. Mohan, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, said he married three months ago and moved to Ludhiana with his wife last week for work opportunities. (HT Photo)

Kruti sustained over 90% burn injuries and her condition has been stated as critical.

She has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Mohan, the woman’s husband, suffered burns on his hands during the incident.

He said the accident occurred while his wife was cooking dinner. According to Mohan, the pipe connecting to the gas cylinder suddenly ignited and before he could react, the cylinder exploded.

Mohan said the neighbours helped him rush his wife to the local civil hospital, following which she was referred to PGI.

Mohan, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, said he married three months ago and moved to Ludhiana with his wife last week for work opportunities.

This is the second such incident.

On October 15, a major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out in labour quarters in Samrat Colony, Giaspura, claiming one life and leaving nine people injured, including a 7-year-old girl. The locals said the fire broke out due to an illegal gas refilling operation being run by a resident. Later, one of the victims succumbed.