Ludhiana: Credit war between AAP, Congress continues

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:52 AM IST

Ludhiana member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu and former MLA (Ludhiana East) Sanjay Talwar visited the under construction Tajpur Road flyover on Thursday, where they took credit for getting the project sanctioned by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) during the previous Congress government's tenure

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

During their visit to the flyover site, Bittu and Talwar stated that they had met the then chairman of NHAI in December 2019 and demanded that a bridge be constructed on National Highway on Tajpur Road cut due to commuters having to take take frequent detours on the route.

“After our efforts, the construction work commenced in January 2021 and the flyover will now be ready shortly. AAP is trying to take credit for the projects launched by the previous Congress government, but the public will not be fooled by their fake claims,” said Talwar.

Meanwhile, incumbent MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, who is expected to inaugurate the flyover by the end of this month, said that he had been pursuing the project since 2011 and the work started due to his efforts.

He added that he had also proposed construction of a small flyover near Kailash Nagar Road Chowk and tender for the same has already been floated. The NHAI has also been asked to construct entry and exit points to the highway.

“After AAP swept the assembly elections, Congress has been in panic mode and making baseless claims just to retain some credibility before the civic polls. But, AAP will sweep the municipal elections too and attain majority in MC general House,” said Grewal.

Friday, November 18, 2022
