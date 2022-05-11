Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur were at loggerheads over the inauguration of newly installed tubewell in ward no- 7 of the municipal corporation (MC).
Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again.
Kaur said the work had started during the Congress regime, and Grewal was taking its undue credit. She said Grewal had promised her to jointly inaugurate the tubwell on Wednesday evening. “But Grewal reached here with his supporters in the morning and after inaugurating the tubewell, he locked the power switch box and took the keys with him,” she said.
Bhola on the other hand, said that he had inaugurated the project on the request of the residents.
More news in brief
AAP MLA Bagga visits Dana Mani to address arhtiyas’ issues
Gogi inaugurates ₹2.25-crore RCC project
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (west) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the ₹2.25-crore roller compacted concrete (RCC) project at Focal Point, Phase-8. Gogi also held a meeting with industrialists, including MD of Avon Cycles Onkar Singh Pahwa. Gogi also discussed expediting other development work in the Focal Point area.
Prayagraj cops catching criminals, playing Cupid
Besides their regular job of crime control, the Prayagraj police also helps bona fide couples tie the knot. Marriages of at least three couples were solemnised in a temple located at the Ghoorpur police station with the help of ASP Chirag Jain. As a trainee, ASP Chirag Jain has been given charge of Ghoorpur police station. Under the guidance of the ASP, the Ghoorpur police disposed of three such cases and got three couples married.
Punjab: Two arrested for looting ₹5.72 lakh at gunpoint from Amritsar bank
Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in the daylight robbery at a branch of Central Bank of India in Amritsar on May 6. Those arrested are Sarpargatjit Singh alias Japan of Batala and Daljit Singh alias Jeeta of Ajnala. Two of their accomplices, Charanjit Singh and Jarmanjit Singh, are absconding. The police have recovered ₹2.44 lakh from the arrested duo along with a .315 bore rifle and a toy pistol.
By Invitation: Rekha Koita ‘Digital intervention can help address malnutrition’
Last year's NFHS data for Mumbai suburban showed that 7.2% of children under the age of five are severely wasted (weight to height ratio) 18% are wasted, and 24.6% are underweight. Since 2019, we have worked with the Foundation for Mother and Child Health, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with the urban poor in Mumbai and its suburbs, supporting over 50,000 beneficiaries. Technology, we found, really can help control widespread malnutrition across communities.
45.8% of buildings inspected by fire brigade in six months have violations
Mumbai: After conducting a thorough inspection of buildings, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has found that 45.8% of them are violating fire safety rules, despite several fire-related incidents being reported in the city. According to the data from the fire brigade, as many as 329 buildings were inspected between November 2021 and April 2022, out of which, 151 were issued notices for flouting fire safety rules.
SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges
In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started an 'academic audit' of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.
