Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Credit war between AAP MLA and Congress councillor over inauguration of tubewell

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA (Ludhiana east) Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again
AAP MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal during inauguration of a new tubewell at New Subhash Nagar in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
AAP MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal during inauguration of a new tubewell at New Subhash Nagar in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and Congress councillor Ravinder Kaur were at loggerheads over the inauguration of newly installed tubewell in ward no- 7 of the municipal corporation (MC).

Earlier, on Wednesday morning, AAP MLA Grewal along with the supporters inaugurated the tubewell. Later, during the day, area councillor Ravinder Kaur along with her husband Monu Khaira arrived at the spot and inaugurated the tubewell yet again.

Kaur said the work had started during the Congress regime, and Grewal was taking its undue credit. She said Grewal had promised her to jointly inaugurate the tubwell on Wednesday evening. “But Grewal reached here with his supporters in the morning and after inaugurating the tubewell, he locked the power switch box and took the keys with him,” she said.

Bhola on the other hand, said that he had inaugurated the project on the request of the residents.

More news in brief

AAP MLA Bagga visits Dana Mani to address arhtiyas’ issues

Ludhiana Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga, MLA (north), on Wednesday visited Dana Mandi on Bahadurke Road and lent arhtiyas, commission agents a listening ear, and assured timely resolution of the issues being faced by them. Chairperson of the market committee Darshan Lal Baweja, secretary Tej Bahadur Singh, and district market officer Davinder Singh Kainth were also present. Bagga said patchwork of roads, sewerage and sanitation supply services in the market will be resolved soon. During the meeting, he issued instructions to the contractor regarding the cleanliness of the market.

Gogi inaugurates 2.25-crore RCC project

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA (west) Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Wednesday inaugurated the 2.25-crore roller compacted concrete (RCC) project at Focal Point, Phase-8. Gogi also held a meeting with industrialists, including MD of Avon Cycles Onkar Singh Pahwa. Gogi also discussed expediting other development work in the Focal Point area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Newly married couple after marriage solemnised with the help of police personnel at Ghoorpur in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

    Prayagraj cops catching criminals, playing Cupid

    Besides their regular job of crime control, the Prayagraj police also helps bona fide couples tie the knot. Marriages of at least three couples were solemnised in a temple located at the Ghoorpur police station with the help of ASP Chirag Jain. As a trainee, ASP Chirag Jain has been given charge of Ghoorpur police station. Under the guidance of the ASP, the Ghoorpur police disposed of three such cases and got three couples married.

  • The accused in the Central Bank Of India robbery case in police custody, in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

    Punjab: Two arrested for looting 5.72 lakh at gunpoint from Amritsar bank

    Police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in the daylight robbery at a branch of Central Bank of India in Amritsar on May 6. Those arrested are Sarpargatjit Singh alias Japan of Batala and Daljit Singh alias Jeeta of Ajnala. Two of their accomplices, Charanjit Singh and Jarmanjit Singh, are absconding. The police have recovered 2.44 lakh from the arrested duo along with a .315 bore rifle and a toy pistol.

  • By Invitation: Rekha Koita ‘Digital intervention can help address malnutrition’

    By Invitation: Rekha Koita ‘Digital intervention can help address malnutrition’

    Last year's NFHS data for Mumbai suburban showed that 7.2% of children under the age of five are severely wasted (weight to height ratio) 18% are wasted, and 24.6% are underweight. Since 2019, we have worked with the Foundation for Mother and Child Health, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works with the urban poor in Mumbai and its suburbs, supporting over 50,000 beneficiaries. Technology, we found, really can help control widespread malnutrition across communities.

  • Mumbai, India - May 09, 2022: A Level-2 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Jivesh Building, a multi-storey residential building near Mannat Bungalow, Bandstand Road, Bandara, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 09, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

    45.8% of buildings inspected by fire brigade in six months have violations

    Mumbai: After conducting a thorough inspection of buildings, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has found that 45.8% of them are violating fire safety rules, despite several fire-related incidents being reported in the city. According to the data from the fire brigade, as many as 329 buildings were inspected between November 2021 and April 2022, out of which, 151 were issued notices for flouting fire safety rules.

  • In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started an ‘academic audit’ of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    SPPU starts academic audit of its 950 affiliated colleges

    In a bid to improve the quality of academic studies and to monitor administration of colleges, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has started an 'academic audit' of its affiliated colleges across Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. There are around 950 colleges affiliated to SPPU, and for conducting this process, SPPU has developed a new computer software system. Till now, 20 colleges have been audited, and the varsity plans to audit 200 colleges every year.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out