Ludhiana | CWG bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh gets warm welcome
Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Gurdeep Singh received a rousing reception as he arrived in his hometown of Khanna on Sunday.
Gurdeep of Majri village, who bagged the third spot for weightlifting in the 109+kg category, was accorded a floral welcome near the Celebration Bazaar, Khanna, by hundreds of his supporters, relatives and neighbours. People garlanded him and took selfies with the star athlete, who works with the Indian Railways in Maharashtra.
He was also honoured by the local administration, including additional deputy commissioner, Khanna, Amarjit Singh Bains and local MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh.
“It is a moment of pride for the state and the country. Gurdeep has brought laurels to Khanna constituency with his historic achievement, which will further inspire many budding sportspersons. Punjab government will soon honour and give due reward to the weightlifter,” the MLA said.
He added that the state government would construct a sports university in Jalandhar within five years with an aim to encourage sportsmen across the country.
“I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and love I have received from people here. It feels great to achieve something big for the country. I could achieve this because of my parents who always supported and motivated me,” Gurdeep said.
He also credited his coaches Shubh Karman Singh Rana and Mohan Singh. “All my hard work paid off well at CWG. I am grateful to my coaches and to all those people who supported me,” he added.
Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an 'Eat Right' mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods. A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club.
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
