Ludhiana: Daily wager held for raping 13-year-old girl

The Meharban police arrested a 30-year-old man for raping minor daughter of his friend on the pretext of taking her to Dussehra mela. The accused is a resident of Boothgarh village of Meharban in Ludhiana. (Getty image)

The accused is a resident of Boothgarh village of Meharban. He is a daily wager.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused is a family friend and a frequent visitor to their home. On Thursday, the accused turned up at their house and offered to take her 13-year-old daughter to Dussehra mela.

The woman added after she allowed the accused to take her daughter on his bike. In the evening the accused fled after dropping her daughter at home. Her girl was crying. When enquired, she stated that instead of taking her to the Dussehra mela the accused took her to an isolated place near the Sutlej river and raped her and threatened her to keep mum.

Later, she filed a complaint with the police. Sub-inspector Yogeshwar Sharma, who is investigating the case, said that the police registered a case after receiving a complaint under sections 376 (Rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Soon after lodging the FIR the police arrested the accused.

The accused was produced before the court on Friday. The court remanded the accused to two days in police custody for questioning.

Father-in-law booked on rape charge

A 25-year-old newlywed woman accused her father-in-law of raping her on the next day of her marriage. The woman alleged that she had talked to her husband about it, but instead of taking his side he forced her to keep mum.

The woman, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, filed a complaint against her father-in-law in Dharamshala. The Himachal Pradesh Police lodged a Zero FIR and sent it to Machhiwara police for further action. The Machhiwara police booked the accused.

The complainant stated that she got married on September 3. It was her second marriage. She has a daughter from her first marriage.

The woman alleged that on the next day of her marriage, her father-in-law raped her. She objected to it and talked to her husband. Instead of taking her side, her husband forced her to keep mum and not to share it with anyone. The woman alleged that her father-in-law continued raped her for many days following which she left the house and returned to her maternal home.

On October 3 she filed a complaint against the accused in Dharamshala.

ASI Parmod Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 376 and 506 of IPC. A hunt is on for his arrest.

