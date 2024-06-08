Ludhiana: Day after protest, MLA Grewal holds meet with PSPCL staffers

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal has directed officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to ensure no power-related problems occur in the area. Grewal held a meeting on Saturday with PSPCL distribution director DPS Grewal, chief engineer Inderpal Singh and senior engineer Surjit Singh, along with other senior officials. During the meeting, MLA Grewal instructed the department to replace transformers promptly, if needed, and fix any deteriorating wires. (HT Photo)

On Friday, PSPCL employees started an indefinite strike at the Sunder Nagar division, seeking a case against the AAP MLA’s supporters for allegedly mistreating, threatening and attempting to assault two junior engineers (JEs). The protesters pushed for quick and concrete police action in the case.

The MLA said that due to the intense heat, residents have been facing electricity-related problems. He emphasised that immediate action was required to replace faulty transformers, wires or boxes to resolve these issues.