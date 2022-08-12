Ludhiana: Day before Rakhi, lone brother of 2 sisters found murdered
A day before ‘Raksha Bandhan’, a 30-year-old man, who is the lone brother of two sisters, was hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons in Raqba village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday. Police have arrested a labourer for the murder.
The victim has been identified as Jatinder Singh, of Raqba village. He was a farmer and set to get engaged on Sunday. His mother, Swarn Kaur, 68, said that Jatinder used to go to Damdama Sahib gurdwara every day to pay obeisance. On Tuesday night, he went to the shrine but did not return. The family started a search for him, but to no avail. Later, they informed the police.
The next day someone informed them that Jatinder’s body was lying on the stretch between the gurdwara and the stadium. They reached the spot and found that he was hacked to death. His bike and a pair of slippers were lying next to the body.
Dakha station house officer (SHO), inspector Ajitpal Singh said that during investigation, police found a bike, with blood stains, near a school. It was later found that the bike belongs to Rajesh Kumar Mishra, a migrant, who lives in the village.
The SHO said that they are questioning the accused to know the reason behind the crime, but so far, he hasn’t revealed anything.
The cop added that the family also suspected the role of Mishra in the murder, and on their complaint, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.
