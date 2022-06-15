Ludhiana DC directs agencies to ensure hassle-free procurement of moong
With the procurement of moong underway in Punjab, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Wednesday directed agencies concerned to assist farmers by ensuring swift purchase of their produce.
While taking stock, she added that the administration has made elaborate arrangements for the procurement of moong at MSP from grain markets in the district.
District market manager Sunil Kumar, added that minimum support price (MSP) of ₹7,275 per quintal has been announced by the Punjab government for moong. He also issued contact numbers of Markfed officials who farmers can contact in case they face issues while selling their crops.
He said that farmers can contact purchase inspector Satnam Singh (9517100048), branch manager Jaswant Singh (9463411439), and manager, CMS, Gurmeet Singh (9988000372) for any information.
Meanwhile, Gursewak Singh, a farmer Manawarpur, said that the administration has made foolproof arrangements and lauded the government’s decision to procure the crop at MSP. He added that he was able to sell his crop at a higher rate than the MSP.
Another farmer, Gurvinder Singh from Tare Wala village, also said that he sold his crop at Jagraon mandi at a price higher than the fixed MSP.
