Ludhiana DC felicitates Class 12 achievers

The five top-performing Class 12 students from Ludhiana, including the state topper were felicitated on Thursday by deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney in the DC office. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney felicitating a student of Class 12 in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The five students who were felicitated included the state topper Ekampreet Singh from BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal Point. Students of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School included Chetna Rani Nayak who stood second in the state, Farleen Kaur and Sneha Verma shared the fourth position in the state. Anchal Jindal is the sixth rank holder of Government Senior Secondary School, Mundian Kalan.

The achievers were presented with appreciation certificates. The deputy commissioner interacted with the students and appreciated their hard work and dedication. She also lauded their teachers and parents for the provided support. The deputy commissioner encouraged the students to aim high and remain focused on their goals. She advised them not to be discouraged by the failures as they are the pillars of success.

The deputy commissioner also urged those who were 18 years old to exercise their right to vote on June 1 for the Lok Sabha elections.