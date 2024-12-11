Ludhiana: DC Jorwal meets budding entrepreneurs

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday visited the boot camp launched as part of the Future Tycoons Programme at CT University. This initiative, designed to foster the entrepreneurial spirit among aspiring business leaders, was introduced by IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney during her tenure as Ludhiana DC. DC Jitendra Jorwal at the boot camp held at CT University in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Jorwal emphasised the critical role of innovation in driving economic success. He explained that the Future Tycoons initiative seeks to promote innovative start-ups across key sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and information technology. “The ideas encouraged under this programme should be inclusive, accessible, affordable, and economically viable,” he added.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs, Jorwal said that even small ideas could have a large societal impact.

The programme aims to empower individuals with the best ideas by providing seed funding to help them become successful business leaders. The initiative targets marginalised and underprivileged individuals, helping those who might otherwise lack access to financial support for their ventures.

So far, the initiative has received 4,625 nominations, with 218 ideas selected for the boot camp. From these, 25 will progress to the jury round, and 15 of the most promising ideas will be chosen as winners.

Jorwal also acknowledged the contributions of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Ludhiana Angel Network, and Innovation Mission Punjab, who have collectively provided ₹13.10 crores in seed funding for the initiative.

The initiative is part of a larger collaboration with Innovation Mission Punjab and Start-up Punjab.

Jorwal also thanked the organisers for their continued support in making the programme a success.