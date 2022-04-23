Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex.
Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district.
She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. Soliciting the support of people in this noble cause, she called upon them to plant and upkeep at least sapling for the sake of their coming generations.
The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
Malik was also accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal, sub-divisional magistrate SDMs Gurbir Singh Kohli and Veneet Kumar, IAS (under training) Dr Harjinder Singh, divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh among others.
