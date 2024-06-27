Ludhiana DC reviews construction work of civil hospital

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday told officials to speed up the construction work for expansion of the mother and child centre and other development projects at the local civil hospital. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney asked officials to speed up the work at the mother and child centre at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

During her inspection of the on-going work, Sawhney instructed the agency responsible for the construction to increase their workforce immediately to expedite the progress. She also asked the officials of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) to provide a detailed report on the timeline for each work to ensure close monitoring of the project’s pace. The commissioner emphasised that all development works must be completed within the specified deadlines, and called for a proactive vigil over the agency’s functioning. Additionally, she instructed senior health department/civil hospital officials to conduct regular inspections of the building/wards to ensure smooth operations.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Following this, Sawhney visited wards at the hospital and directed officials to create a comprehensive plan for adequate seating arrangements for attendants in the waiting area. She also told them to install an LED TV and establish a play area for children.

DC Sawhney asserted that every possible effort was being made to facilitate patients at government health centres, leaving no stone unturned in this endeavour.