 Ludhiana: DC reviews issues related to pending UDID cards
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
Ludhiana: DC reviews issues related to pending UDID cards

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2024 05:02 AM IST

During the meeting, the lack of awareness regarding disability certificates was discussed; besides, some medical tests, for the said document, are done only in either private hospitals at high rates or at the government-run Rajindra Hospital Patiala

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Thursday reviewed the status of pending Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards. Sawhney directed officers concerned to frame a new mechanism to make application process easier.

The meeting was attended by ADCs Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, additional municipal commissioner Paramdeep Singh, civil surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh Aulakh, Dr Neelam Sodhi besides others. (HT photo)
The meeting was attended by ADCs Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, additional municipal commissioner Paramdeep Singh, civil surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh Aulakh, Dr Neelam Sodhi besides others. (HT photo)

The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioners (ADCs) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, additional municipal commissioner Paramdeep Singh, civil surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh Aulakh, Dr Neelam Sodhi besides others.

During the meeting, the lack of awareness regarding disability certificates was discussed. Besides, some medical tests, for the said document, are done only in either private hospitals at high rates or at the government-run Rajindra Hospital Patiala.

The DC assured that she would take up the issue with private hospitals on priority basis, along with urging non-government organisations and other social organisations to assist the district administration financially so that needy people could be helped, conducting tests free of cost.

Sawhney also directed officials to start a dedicated 24x7 helpline for providing information about the status of disability certificates.

Ludhiana: DC reviews issues related to pending UDID cards
