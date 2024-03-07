Ludhiana DC Sawhney reviews flood management in areas along Sutlej

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney visited flood-prone areas along the Sutlej River in the Ludhiana East sub-division on Thursday and reviewed measures being taken by the district administration to strengthen vulnerable points. Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of flood protection works in areas along with Sutlej in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 07, 2024. (HT Photo)

Sawhney was accompanied by SDM Vikas Hira, DRO Gurjinder Singh, DFO Rajesh Gulati, SDO Drainage Gagandeep Singh, and other officials. The deputy commissioner visited Garhi Fazil, Garhi Sheru, and Mattewara villages.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the visit, Sawhney stressed the need to establish a viable mechanism to complete all flood control arrangements before the rainy season. She asked the officials to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents during the monsoon.

The officials informed Sawhney that the reconstruction work of the 3500-ft long Dhussi Bandh in Mattewara would begin soon. This project has been approved as a priority work to be undertaken in the Flood Season 2024 and funds worth ₹3 crore have been sanctioned for the same. The tendering process has also begun.

In addition, the work of laying studs, revetment, and raising of Dhussi Bandh in Garhi Fazil will be completed next week. An amount of ₹80 lakh is being spent on protecting the areas near Garhi Fazal village in flood-like situations which were badly affected in the last floods.

Sawhney said that the district administration would make adequate arrangements to meet any situation during the rainy season.

She asked the officials to ensure that work for strengthening the vulnerable points along the river was completed at the earliest. She emphasised that every effort must be made to evolve a fool-proof mechanism for fortifying the weak points along the Sutlej River so that people do not face any inconvenience during the rainy season. She stated that the district administration was duty-bound to ensure that people do not face any problems during the rainy season.