Ludhiana: De-addiction centre staffer held for stealing 36,000 intoxicating pills

A cashier-cum-dispenser of a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre has been arrested for stealing 36,000 intoxicating pills. The police are yet to recover the stolen medicines from his possession. (HT)

The accused, Rajinder Kumar alias Ratta of Ladian Kalan village, used to sell stolen pills among addicts for money. The police are yet to recover the stolen medicines from his possession.

An FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Dr Arun Kumar of New Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who is the owner of a detoxification and rehabilitation centre at Canal Road, Barewal Awana. In his complaint, Dr Kumar stated that the accused was working at his centre as a cashier-cum-dispenser. He added that he used to prescribe the pills to addicts taking treatment for de-addiction from him. Without his knowledge, the accused was selling pills to addicts for money.

When he scanned the record, he found that 36,000 pills were missing. He said the accused had kept some of the pills at his house too.

ASI Subhash Raj, who is investigating the case, said soon after receiving the complaint, the police filed a case under Section 381 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and arrested him. The accused was produced before a court on Monday and was remanded to two-day police custody for questioning.

The ASI added that the pills are yet to be recovered from the accused.