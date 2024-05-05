 Ludhiana: Debt-ridden farmer ends life, arhtiya among four booked - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Debt-ridden farmer ends life, arhtiya among four booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 05, 2024 10:26 PM IST

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the farmer

The Sudhar police booked four individuals, including an advocate and an arhtiya (commission agent) after a debt-ridden farmer ended his life in Sujapur village. The farmer, who was physically challenged, left a suicide note, alleging that the accused had forced him to end his life.

The accused have been identified as advocate Naveen Kumar of Hans Kalan and Karam Singh of Hans Kalan village, Sukhwinder Singh of Sheikhupura village and arthiya Babu Jeewan Hathur.
The accused have been identified as advocate Naveen Kumar of Hans Kalan and Karam Singh of Hans Kalan village, Sukhwinder Singh of Sheikhupura village and arthiya Babu Jeewan Hathur. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as advocate Naveen Kumar of Hans Kalan and Karam Singh of Hans Kalan village, Sukhwinder Singh of Sheikhupura village and arthiya Babu Jeewan Hathur.

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the farmer. The complainant said that they have five acres of ancestral land and have availed 30 acres on lease.

The complainant said that his brother was under depression for the past few days. On being asked, his brother told him that the accused were harassing him, the complaint added. On May 3, his brother consumed poison and was rushed to a private hospital in Ludhiana, where he succumbed.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

Ludhiana: Debt-ridden farmer ends life, arhtiya among four booked
