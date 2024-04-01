Ludhiana: Delay in delivery of textbooks leaves students in the lurch

Students studying in the government schools in the district have not been provided textbooks for the new academic session, which began on April 1. The new academic session has began, but students have still not received textbooks across the district. (HT Photo)

Staff of the schools have been taking classes either on the projectors or through their respective institution’s book bank maintained with the books of the previous session’s students.

Deja vu

A teacher of the Senior Secondary Government School not wishing to be named said, “This is not the first time that the books are being issued late, this is the reason why we maintained a book bank for the students coming in the new academic session so that their studies do not get affected even for a day.”

Noting the impact that the delay has on students, a principal of a smart school said, “Students are really enthusiastic on the first day of the session and we try to at least introduce them with the curriculum and the basics of a few subjects with the help of projectors or very few books which are available with the teachers.”

Questioning the delay, another teacher of the government school said, “If it is already known that the session is going to start from April 1, then why delay? The books should be issued to the schools two to three days prior to the starting of the new session.”

Staff members also claimed that many times the enrolments for the new session are greater than the previous years due to which, when students are provided with the books of the previous year students, few of them are left out.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) depot deputy manager Pawan Kumar said the books have already been supplied to all blocks and the onus was on block primary education officers (BPEO) to provide them in their respective block’s government schools.

When approached, deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar said, “The books are being supplied by BPEOs on a daily basis in the district and the schools who have not received them yet, would be provided soon. I will direct the concerned officials again to complete it as soon as possible.”