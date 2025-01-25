Ludhiana: Delay in roadwork leaves commuters struggling on 200-foot road

Over one and a half years have passed, but the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has failed to complete the third layer of construction on the 200-foot road. The project, which began nearly two years ago at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, now faces significant delays, forcing commuters to navigate through the potholed stretch from Phullanwal intersection till Dhandaran road. Several potholes have appeared on the 200-ft road. (HT Photo)

The work on second layer was completed in October 2023. To make matters worse, locals said several potholes and damaged portions have emerged on the road, indicating poor-quality materials were likely used.

Residents and daily commuters have expressed frustration over the unfinished work, pointing out that the incomplete road has become a major inconvenience. The neglected condition has led to the development of several potholes, making the stretch unsafe for vehicles, especially bikers, increasing the risk of accidents.

Officials had initially promised timely completion of the roadwork, but no substantial progress has been observed. Despite repeated complaints and reminders, GLADA has yet to provide a timeline for finishing the project.

Originally, the third layer was scheduled for May 2023, but it was later extended to September. As of now, no progress has been made to finish the work. Local residents are now urging authorities to expedite the work and ensure the road is completed to prevent further inconvenience. They have also called for accountability for the delays and subpar road conditions.

Narinder Singh, who lives near the stretch, said, “This road was re-carpeted after years with a budget of ₹10 crore, but the quality doesn’t reflect the cost. Several months have passed, and we are still waiting for the third layer. The road already has several potholes. Officials appear to have been ignoring this.”

Another local, Taranbir Jolly Singh, said, “This road has become one of the busiest routes in our area yet potholes and cracks have reappeared. We request the state government to conduct a quality and material check and investigate how a road with such a high budget could deteriorate so quickly.”

The project’s delay highlights issues in planning and execution, raising questions about the efficiency of development authorities in addressing critical infrastructure needs.

Despite repeated attempts, executive engineer JP Singh was not available for comments.