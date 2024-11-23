Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Demolition campaign in Gurdev Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Ludhiana MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the building branch officials to take strict action against illegal constructions

The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an “illegal” under construction building in Gurdev Nagar on Saturday. The owner was constructing the commercial building in a residential area. The building branch officials of the MC Zone D office said they had received a complaint against the illegal activity following which a warning was issued to the owner to stop the illegal construction.

The MC demolished an “illegal” commercial building in Gurdev Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
The MC demolished an “illegal” commercial building in Gurdev Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

But the owner continued the construction works after which action was taken and the building was demolished, officials said.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the building branch officials to take strict action against illegal constructions. Dachalwal also appealed to the residents to start the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On