Ludhiana: Demolition campaign in Gurdev Nagar

The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished an “illegal” under construction building in Gurdev Nagar on Saturday. The owner was constructing the commercial building in a residential area. The building branch officials of the MC Zone D office said they had received a complaint against the illegal activity following which a warning was issued to the owner to stop the illegal construction. The MC demolished an “illegal” commercial building in Gurdev Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

But the owner continued the construction works after which action was taken and the building was demolished, officials said.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal has directed the building branch officials to take strict action against illegal constructions. Dachalwal also appealed to the residents to start the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action would be taken.