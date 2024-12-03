Ludhiana: Demolition drive in illegal colony

The Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed an “illegal” under construction building at the Rahon road on Tuesday. The building branch team of the MC Zone A also demolished an “illegal” under construction colony at the main Peeru Banda road. egarding the illegal building at the Rahon road, building branch officials said the owner was taking up construction works in violation of the building bylaws. The building has now been sealed. (HT file photo for representation)

Civic body officials said the action was taken against the construction of illegal colony on Peeru Banda road in the past too but the owner initiated the construction work once again, forcing the MC to take up the demolition drive.

Regarding the illegal building at the Rahon road, building branch officials said the owner was taking up construction works in violation of the building bylaws. The building has now been sealed.

Meanwhile, MC officials appealed to the residents to start the construction works only after getting their building plan approved from the civic body.