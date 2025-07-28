Ludhiana dentist loses licensed rifle, ten bullets to burglars

In two separate theft incidents in Ludhiana, a dentist’s house was burgled while a family in Gurdev Nagar lost gold jewellery suspected to have been stolen by domestic help. The burglars targeted the locked house of Dr Kanwalpreet Singh, a dentist residing in Sarpanch Colony, Jaspal Bangar. (HT Photo)

In the first case, burglars targeted the locked house of Dr Kanwalpreet Singh, a dentist residing in Sarpanch Colony, Jaspal Bangar. The Sahnewal police registered an FIR against unidentified persons under sections 331(3) (house trespass) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to Dr Singh, he runs a dental clinic near Bharat Nagar Chowk, while his wife usually stays at home. However, she had recently gone to her parental home following a death in the family. During this period, the house remained locked while he was at work.

Upon returning home on Saturday, Dr Singh noticed the main door was locked as usual, but when he entered the bedroom, he found the cupboard open. He discovered that his licensed .30 bore Westley Richards rifle, along with eight cartridges and ₹10,000 in cash, had been stolen. A broken wooden window near the bedroom confirmed the burglar’s point of entry.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer from Sahnewal police station, said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the house. However, footage from cameras in the surrounding area is being checked to identify the culprits.

In a separate incident, the Division Number 5 police registered another case of theft after Rohit Jain, a hosiery businessman from Gurdev Nagar, reported the disappearance of gold jewellery from his home.

According to Jain’s complaint, his wife had worn the jewellery to a function on July 10 and had placed it back in the almirah afterwards. Several days later, when she went to retrieve it, the jewellery was missing. Since the almirah was opened using its original key, the family suspects that someone among the domestic help may be involved.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjeet Singh stated that a few helpers work at the residence and are under suspicion. The police are currently probing the case to identify the accused.