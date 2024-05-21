Ludhiana: Dhillon targets BJP over Agniveer scheme

Retired additional director general of police (ADGP) and member of Congress campaign committee Gurinder Singh Dhillon said on Tuesday that all the star campaigners will join the campaign very soon. Asked about the absence cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dhillon said he would be seen campaigning as well. Former ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon with other Congress leaders addressing the media in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Dhillon was addressing a press conference at the election office of Congress state chief and Ludhiana Lok Sabha nominee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. He chided the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the Agnipath scheme and claimed that if voted to power, the INDIA bloc will roll back the scheme.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dhillon added that due to the scheme, the youth were exploring other options instead of joining the army. He added that when the country is surrounded by “enemy countries, such schemes could prove dangerous”. He alleged that the scheme was launched to benefit corporates as the companies would hire retired agniveers in their security.

Dhillon skipped the questions about MLA and party’s Sangrur nominee Sukhpal Singh Khaira.