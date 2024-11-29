Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Dilapidated road stretch leaves residents peeved

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The 300-metre stretch from bus stand to Bharat Nagar Chowk has not been repaired for months reportedly due to some tussle between the National Highways Authority of India and a contractor.

A 300-metre stretch of the bus stand-Bharat Nagar Chowk road has been in a deplorable condition for months even as other roads under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Ludhiana have recently been re-carpeted. The delay, reportedly due to a tussle between the NHAI and its contractor, has left the busy section neglected.

The damaged road from bus stand to Bharat Nagar Chowk in a bad condition in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The damaged road from bus stand to Bharat Nagar Chowk in a bad condition in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

An NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said that during the construction of the elevated road, a slope had to be constructed according to the design. But the design was later changed, resulting in a tussle between the NHAI and the contractor concerned over payment and deadline following which the latter was not given the scope of work.

According to information, the NHAI will allot fresh work for this stretch to the contractor.

Commuters using this stretch complain of frequent traffic snarls, dust and damage to their vehicles. With potholes and uneven surfaces, the road has become a hazard, especially for two-wheeler riders. “Other roads have been repaired, but this small stretch has been ignored. We are forced to bear the brunt,” said a daily commuter, Jaswant Singh.

The ongoing dispute between the contractor and the NHAI has stalled the work.

Local shopkeepers near the bus stand also expressed frustration, citing loss of business due to the road’s condition. “Customers avoid coming here because of the inconvenience. Authorities must resolve the issue immediately,” said a shop owner.

Despite repeated complaints to the NHAI and civic officials, no visible efforts have been made to address the situation. City residents say immediate action should be taken to repair this stretch.

When contacted, NHAI officials declined to comment on the matter. The contractor remained unavailable for his comments.

