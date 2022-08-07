Ludhiana | District administration and health dept host ‘Eat Right’ mela
As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the district administration organised an ‘Eat Right’ mela on Sunday wherein people from all walks of society joined to celebrate freedom from diseases and freedom of choice of foods.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the aim of the event was to sensitise people to eat right food for a healthy life. She informed that experts, including civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, threw light upon safe and healthy eating habits at the event.
A walkathon from Guru Nanak Stadium, passing through Fountain Chowk, College Road, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, culminated at Ludhiana Club. Stalls of healthy food were also set up at the club and a cultural function was also organised there.
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted
Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways. After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.
