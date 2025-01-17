Menu Explore
Ludhiana: District bar body elects 6 ROs for upcoming election

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 18, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The meeting marked a significant milestone with the appointment of Lokesh Batta as the RO; notably, he is the youngest individual to hold this position in the history of the association

To ensure the smooth conduct of upcoming elections, the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, elected six returning officers (RO) during a general House meeting under the leadership of its president Chetan Verma on Friday.

The appointees include Mandeep Kaur Bhatti, Kulwinder Kaur, alias Dolly, Inderjit Kaur, Himakar Kumar, Jagtar Singh and Ravinder Singh, alias Prince Arora. (HT File)

The meeting marked a significant milestone with the appointment of Lokesh Batta as the RO. Notably, he is the youngest individual to hold this position in the history of the association.

In addition to Batta’s appointment, six assistant ROs were also named to assist in the election-related responsibilities. The appointees include Mandeep Kaur Bhatti, Kulwinder Kaur, alias Dolly, Inderjit Kaur, Himakar Kumar, Jagtar Singh and Ravinder Singh, alias Prince Arora.

