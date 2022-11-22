Ludhiana district education officer transferred

The state government on Monday transferred as many as 43 Punjab education service officers including the district education officer (DEO). No replacement, however, was announced.

Notably, the DEO, Jaswinder Kaur, held the charge of both elementary and secondary education.

Kaur, who had joined as DEO (elementary) in April last year, was handed over the additional charge of DEO (secondary) following the retirement of incumbent officer Lakhvir Singh Samra in February this year. As the previous DEO retired during the model code of conduct ahead of the assembly elections in the state, no new appointments were made.

Kaur has joined Government Senior Secondary Smart School (GSSS) as the principal.

Other PES officers in the district who have been transferred are Rajinder Singh, GSSS Bahlolpur; Satwinder Singh, GSSS, Saholi; Ravinder Kumar, GSSS, Dhamot; Jagdish Singh, GSSS Pakhowal, but no replacements have been provided.

A government school principal requesting anonymity said, “Due to one officer holding both the charges, it was having a negative effect on the work at the District education department, with the post getting vacant now it will further affect the pace of work.”

The posts of several principals at government schools in the district are also lying vacant, the principal added.

While talking to HT, Punjab cabinet minister for school Education Harjot Singh Bains had recently said, “The lists for new DEOs have been prepared and officers will be instated soon.”