Ludhiana district sees 4 new Covid cases, tally reaches 80

The district on Wednesday reported four new COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally to 80 cases so far. The new cases include two men aged 32 and 47 and two women aged 67 and 74 respectively.

The new cases include two men aged 32 and 47 and two women aged 67 and 74 respectively. All of them are reported to be either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Of the total 80 cases reported so far, only 20 are positive at present. While 16 of these are in home isolation, four patients are reported to have been hospitalized. 57 people have recovered so far. Three people have died of infection so far, all who suffered from co-morbidities.

Most of the people reported so far have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The health department issued an advisory calling for wearing masks in crowded places and avoiding going to crowded places for people in risk categories, those above 60 and with comorbidities.