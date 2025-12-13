Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
Ludhiana: Domestic help, aides steal gold, cash; case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 05:24 am IST

The division number 7 police have registered a case in the matter and launched a search for the accused

A family preparing for their daughter’s wedding was left shocked after their domestic help and her accomplices allegedly stole gold jewellery and cash gifted as shagun. The division number 7 police have registered a case in the matter and launched a search for the accused.

Police said they have secured CCTV footage and video recordings from the wedding venue (HT Photo)
Police said they have secured CCTV footage and video recordings from the wedding venue (HT Photo)

The complaint was filed by Harpal Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Bhamian, who said he had hired Sandeep Kaur as domestic help about a month ago to manage the increased workload ahead of his daughter’s November 30 wedding. As wedding functions began, Sandeep reportedly brought her brother-in-law Gurmeet Singh of Sanjay Gandhi Colony, along with some children, to “assist” her with household chores.

According to Harpal Singh, the wedding was held at a resort on the Ludhiana–Chandigarh highway where Sandeep and her aides were also present. During one of the ceremonies, while Singh’s wife was occupied, the accused allegedly stole a gold necklace and a pair of gold earrings from her purse. Later, the family also discovered that cash received as shagun had gone missing.

ASI Davinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR has been registered against Sandeep Kaur, her brother-in-law Gurmeet Singh and other unidentified accomplices under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 3(5) (criminal act in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The officer added that police have secured CCTV footage and video recordings from the wedding venue as part of the investigation and will arrest the accused soon.

