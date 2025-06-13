Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Ludhiana: Driver dies, 4 injured after ambulance rams into wall

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 13, 2025 05:46 AM IST

According to police and eyewitness, a private ambulance was en route from Chandigarh to Ludhiana, transporting a child recently discharged from hospital

A tragic road accident occurred early this morning on the Chandigarh–Ludhiana highway near Heera village, claiming the life of an ambulance driver and leaving four members of a family, including two children, seriously injured.

The police is examining the cause of the accident, looking into possibilities of driver fatigue or mechanical failure. (HT Photo)
The police is examining the cause of the accident, looking into possibilities of driver fatigue or mechanical failure. (HT Photo)

According to police and eyewitness, a private ambulance was en route from Chandigarh to Ludhiana, transporting a child recently discharged from hospital. As the vehicle neared Heera village, it lost control and crashed into the boundary wall of a roadside religious site.

The impact of the collision proved fatal for Jaipal, the 35-year-old driver from Yamunanagar, who succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The ambulance’s passengers—identified as Lalita, Bhagwan, 13-year-old Shyam Kumar, and another child—sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to Samrala civil hospital for emergency treatment.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Koom Kalan police station, stated that they have taken custody of Jaipal’s body and sent it for autopsy. His brother Ghanshyam has been informed.

The SHO added that they are now examining the cause of the accident, looking into possibilities of driver fatigue or mechanical failure.

