Ludhiana: ‘Drug addict’ bludgeons elder brother to death in Samrala

A “drug addict” bludgeoned his elder brother to death with an iron rod in Punia village of Samrala after barging in the house and also injured his father before fleeing, police said on Wedesday. According to the police, the accused was angry after his father had transferred ownership of his one-acre land to his two daughters. (HT)

The accused, who was under the influence of drugs, assaulted his father with the rod and fled after injuring him when neighbours gathered there on Tuesday night.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim was booked for murdering his mother. He had come out of the jail four months ago after the court acquitted him.

According to the police, the accused was angry after his father had transferred ownership of his one-acre land to his two daughters.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of his father. The complainant, who is admitted to hospital, stated that his younger son was living in a separate house.

On Tuesday late, he barged in the house with an iron rod in his hand and when his elder son confronted him, the accused assaulted him with the iron rod, the complainant said.

“The accused kept on assaulting his elder brother till he died. When I tried to intervene, he assaulted me with the rod. After I raised an alarm, the neighbour came there. On seeing them, my younger son managed to escape from the house. The neighbours informed the police and rushed us to the hospital, where the doctors declared my elder son dead on arrival,” he said.

“My both sons were drug addicts following which their wives had left them years ago. Before my sons would sell out land for drugs, I had transferred ownership of my one acre land to my two daughters and my sons were opposing it,” he added.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, stated that on being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police have lodged an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the IPC against the accused following the father’s complaint. Soon after lodging an FIR, the police arrested the accused.

The inspector said the victim allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death on May 8, 2021 with sticks for not giving him money to buy drugs. After the murder, the accused fled from the house leaving the body of his mother in the veranda of the house. Later, the Samrala Police had lodged an FIR against the victim. However, the family withdrew the complaint and the court acquitted him. He came out of jail four months ago. The victim has two daughters.