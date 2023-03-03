Ludhiana: Drug peddler arrested, 1.9kg heroin recovered

A team of Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an man for alleged drug peddling and recovered 1.9 kg heroin from his possession, police said on Friday. The accused in the custody of STF in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

The accused, identified as Arjan Singh, 40, of Bachittar Nagar of Jamalpur, is a drug addict and indulged in drug peddling to meet his need for drugs, they said.

Singh is a driver and works in a transport company in Transport Nagar.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge at STF, Ludhiana, said that they established a checkpoint in Moti Nagar following a tip-off. The accused was crossing from the area on a scooter and when frisked, the STF recovered 1.90 kg heroin from his possession.

The inspector said that the accused is already facing trial in a case of theft. He was arrested by the police in the case and sent to jail, where he met other drug peddlers.

After getting bail, he started drug peddling with an Amritsar-based peddler. The accused used to deliver the consignment to him in Ludhiana and he further sold it among the addicts.

Further, the inspector said that a case under sections 21 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF Mohali.