Ludhiana: Drug peddler arrested, 150 gm heroin seized

The team of CIA staff-2 of Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana, arrested a drug peddler and recovered 150 gm heroin and a .32 bore country made pistol along with 5 live cartridges from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Roop of Agwad Sidhua village in Moga. (iStock)

The police also recovered gold jewellery, which the accused had purchased using drug money, from his possession. The police have also seized the car in which he was travelling, an electronic weighing machine and 45 pouches from him.

The accused has been identified as Jagroop Singh alias Roop of Agwad Sidhua village in Moga. He is presently living in Khasi Kalan village.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2, stopped the accused for checking when he was crossing from Jamalpur area in his car. When frisked, the team recovered contraband from his possession.

During questioning, the police also seized the weapon from his possession. The accused told police that the money he had earned in drug peddling was invested in gold jewellery.

A case under section 21B, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered in Jamalpur police station.

The accused was earlier arrested in a case of drug peddling in 2022 and had come out of Faridkot jail on bail in June 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON