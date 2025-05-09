Ludhiana: Drug suspect groom evades police arrest

Tension broke out in Kotli village on the outskirts of Ludhiana when a police team raided a pre-wedding celebration to arrest the groom who is wanted in a drug peddling case—just a day before his wedding. The situation turned chaotic after the groom-to-be’s family and guests allegedly intercepted the police and helped him flee from the spot. According to the sources sensing the situation the police opened fire in the air after the guests gathered there. (HT Photo)

The accused, Gurvinder Singh, was named in a drug peddling case registered on April 8 at Dakha police station. The police had earlier arrested two of his accomplices and were on the lookout for Gurvinder, who had been evading arrest.

According to police officials, a team led by Inspector Amritpal Singh SHO at Dakha Police Station reached the village on Monday night after receiving a tip-off that Gurvinder was attending his ‘Jaggo’ ceremony—a traditional pre-wedding celebration. However, as soon as the police arrived to arrest him, several of his relatives and friends tried to block their way and created a commotion.

Sources said that a large number of guests surrounded the police team, and sensing a possible law and order situation, the officers fired a few rounds in the air to disperse the crowd and maintain control. Despite the effort, Gurvinder managed to escape during the chaos.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Dakha) Varinder Singh Khosa confirmed the incident and said that the police had no choice but to fire in the air to contain the crowd that was obstructing them from performing their duty. “We went to arrest a man involved in drug trafficking, but his family members interfered and helped him escape,” the DSP added.

An FIR has been lodged against one identified person and several unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing a government official from discharging duties.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.