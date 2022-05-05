Ludhiana | DSP’s visit sends railway police into a tizzy
Government Railway Police personnel were spotted painting walls, and scrubbing floors in the wake of GRP deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Amritsar) Surinder Kumar’s scheduled inspection at the local police station on Wednesday.
A cleanliness drive was initiated and a fresh lick of paint was applied to the parade area, minutes before the DSP arrived to inspect the local railway police station’s records.
An official, on condition of anonymity, said the GRP staff were thrown in a tizzy when they learnt that the DSP who was scheduled to arrive at 1pm would be arriving much sooner. “As soon as we learnt of the DSP’s early arrival, the police personnel were sent to tidy themselves up, and cleanliness operations were expedited,” he said, adding,”Our paperwork was up-to-date, therefore we were not worried about the inspection.”
Kumar reached the Ludhiana station at 11.40am, and took salute of the parade that included 20 GRP personnel. Meticulously dressed personnel were issued certificates of appreciation,while a few staffers were reprimanded as their uniforms were not up to the mark.
The DSP and with his staff checked the crime data available with the GRP and a few documents were collected for audit. Meanwhile, Ludhiana DSP Balram Rana was inspecting the GRP’s Amritsar railway station.
Pune ZP to identify, fill gaps at 109 rural primary health care centres
PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad has identified gaps in primary health care centres in Pune which will now be filled in by the administration. By the end of May 2022, each of the 109 centres in the district would have each essential facility. As per officials, the number of medical and surgical services would increase. For the pending amount ₹4.5 crores were being filled through a budget grant under ZP cess this financial year.
Pune district reports 41 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 41 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 223 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,523 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now, Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday saw total registration of 18.15 million doses.
Centre illegally collected, sold blood in Delhi and UP; 2 doctors booked: Police
The police have booked two doctors of a blood centre for allegedly transporting and selling blood to other blood banks in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh illegally for the past two years, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that no arrests have been made so far. The licence of the pathologist at the blood centre was used to take the office licence. This was not the case here, said the police.
Seer who had called for ‘dharma sansad’ at Taj returns to Ayodhya
Agra The seer who was stopped from going to the Taj Mahal on Tuesday, returned to Ayodhya on Wednesday. The seer, who was from Ayodhya, had given a call to hold 'dharma sansad' at Taj Mahal to declare India as Hindu Rashtra. He had also announced his intention to install a Shiva idol at the monument, alleging that it was a temple Tejomahalaya, wrongly called Taj Mahal by the Mughals.
Pune city hopes for peace amid Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row
Amid the row over azaan being played on loudspeakers atop mosques, local residents as well as progressive Islamic organisation, Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, have asked for peace across Maharashtra. About the current political row, Shamshuddin Tamboli, president of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Pune, said, “The political agenda should not weaken the constitutional values of secularism in the country.” Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had recently asked the state government to remove loudspeakers atop mosques.
