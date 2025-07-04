Ludhiana: Dues pending, Mullanpur Dakha colony’s licence cancelled

The licence of Lake Street Commercial Colony, located in Mullanpur Dakha, has been cancelled by additional deputy commissioner (urban development) Rupinder Pal Singh. The move is aimed at enforcing urban development norms, officials said. The cancellation process was carried out under the provisions of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, citing violations of licensing conditions. The payment, which was due on October 31, 2024, remained unpaid despite several reminders and formal communications, says administration. (HT Photo)

According to the ADC’s orders, the coloniser failed to deposit the fifth installment of external development charges (EDC) within the jurisdiction of the Mullanpur Dakha Municipal Council. The payment, which was due on October 31, 2024, remained unpaid despite several reminders and formal communications from the department.

ADC Rupinder Pal Singh said that the non-payment constitutes a breach of PAPRA guidelines, and the administration was left with no option but to take strict action. “Repeated opportunities were given to the developer to comply with the payment schedule, but no corrective steps were taken. The licence has been cancelled in accordance with the law,” he said.

However, the ADC also noted that if the coloniser clears the pending EDC dues promptly, the authorities may consider showing leniency. The cancellation order serves as a warning to other developers to adhere strictly to PAPRA norms or face similar action, the administration added.