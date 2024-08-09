Ludhiana: Duo assaulted in clash over langar

A mobile store owner and his friend were allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants near Bindra Colony while they were on their way to CMC Hospital to visit a patient late on Thursday. The assailants, armed with sharp-edged and blunt weapons, ambushed the duo, leaving one severely injured. The other managed to escape. A mobile store owner and his friend were allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants near Bindra Colony while they were on their way to CMC Hospital to visit a patient late on Thursday. (HT File)

The victims were identified as Sonu Naidu, a mobile shop owner, and Dalip Kumar, both residents of Bindra Colony. The incident took place in broad daylight but one came to their rescue. Sonu sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident was captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the scene.

According to Dalip Kumar, the attack stemmed from an earlier altercation over community food (langar). A few days ago, they had organised a langar in Bindra Colony and asked servers not to pack food. When a youngster requested food to be packed and was refused, tensions escalated. After some time, a group came and attacked them.

The locals intervened and resolved the matter. However, on Thursday night, the duo were ambushed by the same group of assailants.

Daresi station-house officer (SHO) inspector Avtar Singh said police have recorded the victims’ statements. The attackers, who are from the Karabara area, were known to the victims due to a previous dispute over langar that occurred a few years ago. The police will lodge a case after receiving a medical report of the victims, he added.