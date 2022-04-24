Ludhiana east MLA Grewal meets CM, seeks quick resolution to waste accumulation, garbage fires
With waste accumulation and garbage fires at the Tajpur Road dump in the eye of the storm, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola took up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, and sought quick resolution.
“Residents living in the vicinity of the municipal corporation’s main garbage dumping site on Tajpur Road have been facing a number of respiratory issues due to toxic fumes rising from the smouldering waste.The frequent fires are also polluting the environment,” the MLA told the CM.
Several other issues such as cleaning the polluted Buddha Nullah pollution, drug menace, staff shortage at police stations, and the difficulty in getting non-objection certificates for Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority plots were also brought to the CM’s notice.
“These issues have been plaguing residents for a long time and traditional parties have failed to resolve them.The MC has floated tenders to hire a contractor to deal with the accumulated waste in a phased manner. The authorities will be directed to expedite the projects,”said Grewal, adding that the CM had said that the issues will be resolved as soon as possible.
NGT issues notice to chief secretary
Taking suo motu cognizance of the shanty fire accident near the main garbage dump that claimed the lives of seven family members, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Punjab chief secretary, to explain the reason for continued failure to deal with the accumulated legacy waste at the dump site and why accountability of the state be not fixed in the incident.
In the order dated April 21, the green tribunal has directed the monitoring committee of the NGT in the state to furnish a factual report within 15 days regarding the cause of the deaths, persons responsible and remedial action that needs to be taken.
IAS officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya caught accepting ₹5 lakh bribe, arrested: ACB
An Indian Administrative Service officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya was arrested by Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau on Saturday on charges of accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe. The bureau has also arrested Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Ashok Sankhla and the middleman, Nitin Sharma, also in this case, a senior government official said. Pahadiya's arrest comes just months before he was to retire in July 2022.
Ludhiana | Industrialist Upkar Ahuja elected CICU president unopposed
Upkar Singh Ahuja was elected as the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings president unopposed for a term of two years. Ahuja's reappointment was declared by Office of the Director of Industry and Commerce, Chandigarh, joint director and presiding officer Vishav Bandu Monga after the annual general meeting held today at CICU Complex, Focal Point. He has held key positions in business organisations including Punjab Small Industrial Development Board and the Chamber for two terms.
Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car hit Kumar on the Sector 45/50 dividing road, police said on Saturday. The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.
MCG to outsource 16 community centres to pvt players on trial basis
With the aim of improving the maintenance of community centres and offering residents better services, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has decided to outsource 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis from next month. MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma said during his tenure as the chief engineer at Karnal and Kaithal, he introduced the policy of outsourcing community centres to private agencies.
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents hope for return to normal as gates reopen
Residents of Block C in Jahangirpuri were allowed to the leave the block after a week on Saturday morning, as the police lifted some of the blockades they had put in place after communal clashes tore through the northwest Delhi locality, which also saw bulldozers take down “temporary structures” during an 'anti-encroachment' drive on Wednesday.
