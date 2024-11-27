Ludhiana: EC team reviews special summary revision

A team of the Election Commission (EC) of India, led by director Deepali Masirkar and under secretary Munish Kumar, reviewed the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date. Senior officials from the Election Commission of India conducted a detailed review of the ongoing special summary revision of voter lists for the 2025 assembly elections in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

District election officer Jitendra Jorwal detailed the ECI team about the current status of the whole exercise being carried out in the Ludhiana. The team took stock of the process, particularly in Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South and Sahnewal assembly segments. The team members also made calls on 1950 voter helpline to check facilities being offered besides inspecting new voters enrollment forms.

The team stated that in case of deletion/shifting of voters, a proper procedure to be adopted before proceeding ahead. The team stressed that each one should work fairly.

The team asked the officials to expedite the SVEEP (Systematic Voter Education & Electoral Participation) activities across the district, especially in those booth areas which have witnessed less polling to sensitise them of the voting right. The team made it clear that nobody would be left to be included as elector, if he/she qualifies for the same.

District election officer Jitendra Jorwal directed the officials to follow all the guidelines issued by ECI team.