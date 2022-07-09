Ludhiana | Elderly farmer hacked to death in cattle shed in Doraha

Unidentified assailants hacked a 64-year-old farmer to death in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha on Friday afternoon. The assailants placed the body on a chair in a cattle shed before fleeing.

The victim’s employee was the first to discover his lifeless body. The victim has been identified as Jagdev Singh. His finger had also been chopped by the accused. Police say there were signs of struggle, which suggests that the victim had tried to put up a fight after being attacked.

Police suspect there was more than one assailant.

Jaswinder Singh, the victim’s son, said that after returning from the fields, his father had gone to the cattle shed. He had met his father around 12pm. Around 1pm, their employee Bali Ram went to the cattle shed and found the main door bolted from inside.

Singh added that when he went inside after scaling the compound wall, he was shocked to see the body of his father.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harwinder Singh said the cattle shed was in the midst of the fields so no one could have heard the elderly man’s cries for help. The victim sustained injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons on his head, neck, arms and other body parts, which suggested that the assailants assaulted him with intention of murder. An old rivalry is suspected to be reason behind the crime.

Police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused. The victim had returned from Canada one year ago.

Elderly man dies during scuffle in Birmi village

An elderly man has died during a clash between two families in Birmi village of Ludhiana on Friday. The victim who was already ailing tried to intervene in the clash. He has been identified as Ramlok, 60, of Birmi village. The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said the man had died of cardiac arrest. Police will take appropriate action after receiving the post-mortem report, he added.