Ludhiana | Elderly farmer hacked to death in cattle shed in Doraha
Unidentified assailants hacked a 64-year-old farmer to death in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha on Friday afternoon. The assailants placed the body on a chair in a cattle shed before fleeing.
The victim’s employee was the first to discover his lifeless body. The victim has been identified as Jagdev Singh. His finger had also been chopped by the accused. Police say there were signs of struggle, which suggests that the victim had tried to put up a fight after being attacked.
Police suspect there was more than one assailant.
Jaswinder Singh, the victim’s son, said that after returning from the fields, his father had gone to the cattle shed. He had met his father around 12pm. Around 1pm, their employee Bali Ram went to the cattle shed and found the main door bolted from inside.
Singh added that when he went inside after scaling the compound wall, he was shocked to see the body of his father.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Payal) Harwinder Singh said the cattle shed was in the midst of the fields so no one could have heard the elderly man’s cries for help. The victim sustained injuries inflicted by sharp-edged weapons on his head, neck, arms and other body parts, which suggested that the assailants assaulted him with intention of murder. An old rivalry is suspected to be reason behind the crime.
Police have registered a murder case against unidentified accused. The victim had returned from Canada one year ago.
Elderly man dies during scuffle in Birmi village
An elderly man has died during a clash between two families in Birmi village of Ludhiana on Friday. The victim who was already ailing tried to intervene in the clash. He has been identified as Ramlok, 60, of Birmi village. The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.
ASI Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said the man had died of cardiac arrest. Police will take appropriate action after receiving the post-mortem report, he added.
-
Farmer killed, 4 injured as protest turns violent at Hisar power plant
A 56-year-old farmer was killed and four others, including three policemen, sustained injuries when a tractor driver tried to ram the vehicle into a barricade but it ran over them during a protest by farmers outside a thermal power plant in Hisar on Friday, forcing the police to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The injured cops are Sandeep, Maneet, both constables and Suresh Kumar, ESI.
-
India’s pledge to sequester 2.5 to 3 GT CO2 in 15 years not a realistic target: Lele
PUNE Through calculations related to the amount of net carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestered by native or fast-growing trees over the land available for afforestation, it can be concluded India's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) to sequester 2.5 to 3 Gigaton CO2 in fifteen years is not a realistic target, said Sharachchandra Lele (aka Sharad Lele), a fellow in environmental policy and governance, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology (ATREE).
-
Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana. The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. Inderjit's father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.
-
HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.
-
25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC
Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.
