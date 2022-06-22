Ludhiana: Elderly man booked for rape bid on 19-year-old
An elderly man allegedly attempted a rape bid on his 19- year-old neighbour in Chhawni mohalla after calling her to his home. Minutes after the victim reached her home, the accused along with his family members followed her and thrashed her with a wooden washing bat.
The Division Number 4 Police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Satish Sarpal, his son, daughter-in-law and daughter. All the accused are on the run.
The victim claimed that on June 18 the accused called her to his home to check the Wi-Fi connection, as he was facing a problem in accessing the internet.
The victim stated that as she entered his house, the accused held her and tried to rape her. She somehow managed to free herself and came back to her house. Minutes later, the accused along with his family members barged into her house and assaulted her and her mother with a wooden washing bat.
After she raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape.
ASI Seeta Ram said that an FIR under Sections 376, 511, 451, 323 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The accused have fled after locking their house. A hunt is on to nab them.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
