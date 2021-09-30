Ludhiana: Electricity tower damaged after truck rams into it

A 66 KV electricity tower on Gill Road was damaged in the wee hours of Tuesday after a truck, whose driver hasn’t been identified, rammed into it.

Officials said the truck was going at high speed and following the accident, there were power outages in nearby areas. Surjit Singh, executive engineer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), said that the power supply resumed within a few hours after the incident.

“Our teams were rushed to the spot and the supply was taken from the Dholewal sub-station, following which the power returned to the affected areas soon,” said Singh.

However, residents of nearby areas complained of low voltage or no electricity. An official said the repair work will continue for at least three days as the tower will have to be reinstalled after repairing its foundation.

“The damage is severe and repair will take time. There might be a few complaints of low voltage, but we have still managed to resume electricity supply from the sub-station,” an official said.