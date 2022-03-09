Ludhiana | Electronic shop burgled, FIR lodged after 20 days
Around 20 days after burglars targeted an electronic shop on Pakhowal Road and decamped with 10 LED screens and ₹70,000 on the intervening night of February 14 and 15, the police finally lodged an FIR on Tuesday.
The complainant, Gursewak Singh of Preet Nagar, Model Town, said on the morning of February 15, he arrived at his showroom, only to find the locks broken open. “Ten LED screens and ₹70,000 cash was stolen. CCTV cameras showed three burglars had broken into the shop, and had stayed inside for over an hour.”
He said though he immediately informed the police, an FIR was not lodged. “Had the police lodged an FIR on the same day, there was a possibility that the material could have been recovered.”
Assistant sub-inspector Kulwant Singh said the FIR had been lodged after an investigation. An FIR under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police have procured CCTV recordings and are trying to trace the accused.
